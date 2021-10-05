Search

05/10/2021

Local council holding a competition to design a new chain of office for Louth Cathaoirleach

Louth County Council to call door to door to update Register of Electors

Louth County Council are currently running the competition to design a new chain of office

Tadgh McNally

Louth County Council are currently running a competition to design a new Chain of Office for the Cathaoirleach of the council, with creatives being invited to submit proposals.

The competition, which is being run up until 12 noon on October 29th, was announced earlier this week, with Louth County Council inviting artists, craft workers, designers and jewellers to propose a new Chain of Office for the Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council.

The Chain of Office is provided to the elected Cathaoirleach of LCC each year, which they can then wear at public events.

The current Chain of Office, currently held by Labour's Pio Smith, is set to be retired. As each Cathaoirleach is elected, their name is inscribed on the chain, with the current chain now nearing the end of its life.

Cllr Pio Smith wearing the current Chain of Office

Currently, there are proposals for the chain to be displayed within the Council chamber when it is officially retired.

The Council have given notes for prospective entrants, saying that a new chain should reflect Louth's history of achievement in areas like sport, the arts, architecture and industry. In addition, historical, cultural or geographical landmarks within the county should be considered.

A full briefing document can be found here, with all specifications of the chain's design.

LCC have said that the final cost of the new Chain of Office should not exceed €7,500.

