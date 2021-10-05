Search

05/10/2021

Dundalk auctioneer elected as junior Vice-President of Irish auctioneers institute

IPAV President Paul McCourtney congratulates Joanne Lavelle, Director of Michael Lavelle Estate Agents on her election as Junior Vice-President of IPAV

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A Dundalk auctioneer has been elected as Junior Vice President of the board of the Institute of Professional Auctioneers (IPAV) and Valuers at their recent AGM.

Joanne Lavelle, director of Michael Lavelle Estate Agents in Dundalk, was voted into the role of Junior Vice President at the groups recent AGM.

Ms Lavelle studied at DIT Bolton St and has a BSc in Property Studies.

According to IPAV, she will be contributing to a new informal Dáil cross-party committee on property market reform, which is chaired by Louth Senator John McGahon.

"The work of the Committee will be focused on finding pragmatic, well-informed solutions that help deliver a property market that is equitable, sustainable and modern," said IPAV in a statement.

