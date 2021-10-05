Rural areas in Louth set to benefit from extra funding in National Development Plan

Rural areas in Louth are set to get a boost on the back of the National Development Plan (NDP), with €962 million set to be allocated to rural and community projects up to 2025.

The NDP, which was announced by the government in Cork yesterday, will see €962 million being allocated to the Department of Rural and Community Development for projects up until 2025.

According to Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, €850 million of this is set to go towards rural development in particular. Of this, €480 million is to go to rural regeneration and development schemes, like the Town and Village Renewal scheme.

“It [NDP funding] will allow us to do things like invest in rural regeneration projects, revitalise our town centres, capitalise on remote working opportunities and repurpose old buildings into 21st-century use,” said Minister Humphreys.

“It will allow us to invest heavily in our outdoor amenities such as our walkways, cycleways, lakes and forests.

“I am determined as Minister to revitalise and re-imagine rural Ireland – making it a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

Alongside these increases in investment, the Department has said that they will be establishing a new scheme to help upgrade community centres in rural areas.

The funding provided to the Department is an increase of 36% on the previous NDP, which allocated €706 million in capital funding to the Department.