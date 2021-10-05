Potential water outages in multiple areas of Dundalk this morning, Irish Water says

Irish Water have said that there may be disruptions to areas of Dundalk today
Irish Water have warned that multiple areas of Dundalk may face water disruptions today, due to hydrant installation works in two parts of the town.
Both the Coes Road and Finnabair Industrial Estate, as well as their surrounding areas, may face low water pressure or some water outages between 9am and 6pm today.
Irish Water have said that this is due to hydrant replacement works taking place today.
In a statement, Irish Water apologised for any inconvenience caused by the outages.
The group have also said that as the work is resource and network dependant, there may be changes to plans at short notice.
