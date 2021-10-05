Search

05/10/2021

Potential water outages in multiple areas of Dundalk this morning, Irish Water says

Both the Coes Road and Finnabair Industrial estate and surrounds are set to be impacted

Irish Water 'urging' Dundalk customers to conserve water

Irish Water have said that there may be disruptions to areas of Dundalk today

Tadgh McNally

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Irish Water have warned that multiple areas of Dundalk may face water disruptions today, due to hydrant installation works in two parts of the town.

Both the Coes Road and Finnabair Industrial Estate, as well as their surrounding areas, may face low water pressure or some water outages between 9am and 6pm today.

Irish Water have said that this is due to hydrant replacement works taking place today.

In a statement, Irish Water apologised for any inconvenience caused by the outages.

The group have also said that as the work is resource and network dependant, there may be changes to plans at short notice.

