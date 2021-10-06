Louth firms awarded Gold Standard for Sustainability

Four companies in Louth were among just fifty Origin Green companies awarded Gold Membership status for industry leading sustainability achievements in areas such as packaging, energy, biodiversity, and community engagement.

ABP Group, Belview Eggs, East Coast Bakehouse and Great Northern Distillery were awarded Origin Green Gold Membership following extensive auditing across a range of sustainability initiatives, at a ceremony held by Bord Bia and Origin Green.

Origin Green introduced Gold Membership in 2020, recognising members who are performing at a high level or excelling in their sustainability performance. The new scheme has driven Irish businesses to further increase their focus on sustainability issues.

To attain Origin Green Gold Membership a company must demonstrate exceptional annual performance in areas such as raw material sourcing; water and energy efficiency; waste reduction; packaging; and social sustainability.

This year’s Origin Green Gold Members excelled most in the areas of energy, packaging and community engagement.

Deirdre Ryan, Director of Origin Green and Sustainable Assurance with Bord Bia, commented: “It gives me great pleasure to announce that four businesses from county Louth have achieved Gold Member status this year.

"This achievement reflects that hard work of all of their teams. As we look to address the urgency of climate change and the need for sustainable development, it is excellent to see companies like these, showing leadership."