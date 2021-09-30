Dundalk court: Fined for refusing drug search

Dundalk courthouse
A 33 year old man who contested a charge of obstructing or impeding a garda during a drugs search, began recording on his mobile phone and refused to stop and allow the officer to continue the search, Dundalk district court heard last week.
The court was told Owen Maughan with an address at Fairgreen Park, Keady, Co. Armagh gave two false names at Hoey's Lane, Dundalk on October 11th last year.
The garda confirmed to the Defence barrister that nothing was found on his client, when he was subsequently searched at Dundalk Garda Station.
The barrister argued that if the search was carried out 'It's not obstruction', however Judge Eirinn did not accept that submission and imposed a €150 fine saying "Had he cooperated he would have been sent on his way".
Dundalk players celebrate a goal against Finn Harps with supporters, who have returned in big numbers to Oriel Park since restrictions on attendances were lifted. (Pic: Sportsfile)
Kilkerley's Tadhg McEnaney who led the line with 1-9 against Naomh Fionnbarra. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.