28/09/2021

Dundalk man fined for verbally abusing gardai

Dundalk man fined for verbally abusing gardai

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

Dundalk district court has heard how a 28 year old man who verbally abused gardaí who had approached him after seeing he was swaying and unsteady on his feet outside a local hotel, became physically aggressive towards the officers after he was directed several times to leave the area.

Barney McGinley with an address at Cois Croinn, Saltown, Dundalk failed to attend court to meet three public order charges.

After hearing he had 76 previous convictions, Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a €150 fine for using threatening,abusive or insulting behaviour at the Crowne Plaza, Dundalk on October 4th last year.

