28/09/2021

Bus Éireann to restore more 100X Expressway services from Dundalk to Dublin

100X Expressway

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Bus Éireann have announced additional Expressway services are to be brought in to service the increased demand after public transport capacity was returned to 100% last month.

The services, which were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic on May 15th, were restarted on Sunday 26th September due to the growing demand for public transport services.

“We are delighted to announce the reintroduction of a number of Expressway services for County Louth,” said Eleanor Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer at Bus Éireann.

“As a result of Covid-19, we temporarily suspended some services on our routes in May, we are now in a position to reintroduce these services and to continue to provide important transport connectivity to the people of Louth and surrounding counties.”

The following 100X services have now been restored:

Monday to Saturday

  • 8:30 Dundalk to Dublin
  • 10:40 Dublin to Dundalk
  • 13:30 Dundalk to Dublin
  • 15:40 Dublin to Dundalk
  • 11:30 Dundalk to Dublin
  • 13:40 Dublin to Dundalk

Sunday

  • 04.30hrs Dundalk to Dublin
  • 06.40hrs Dublin to Dundalk
  • 09.30hrs Dundalk to Dublin
  • 11.40hrs Dublin to Dundalk
  • 06.30hrs Dundalk to Dublin
  • 08.40hrs Dublin to Dundalk
  • 11.30hrs Dundalk to Dublin
  • 13.40hrs Dublin to Dundalk
  • 08.30hrs Dundalk to Dublin
  • 10.40hrs Dublin to Dundalk
  • 13.30hrs Dundalk to Dublin
  • 15.40hrs Dublin to Dundalk

