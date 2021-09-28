Bus Éireann to restore more 100X Expressway services from Dundalk to Dublin

100X Expressway
Bus Éireann have announced additional Expressway services are to be brought in to service the increased demand after public transport capacity was returned to 100% last month.
The services, which were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic on May 15th, were restarted on Sunday 26th September due to the growing demand for public transport services.
“We are delighted to announce the reintroduction of a number of Expressway services for County Louth,” said Eleanor Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer at Bus Éireann.
“As a result of Covid-19, we temporarily suspended some services on our routes in May, we are now in a position to reintroduce these services and to continue to provide important transport connectivity to the people of Louth and surrounding counties.”
The following 100X services have now been restored:
Monday to Saturday
Sunday
