28/09/2021

The Mary Wallopers add extra date to Vicar Street gig this December

Tickets for the extra date are set to go on sale on Friday at 10am

The Mary Wallopers announce headline show in Vicar Street

The Mary Wallopers

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk musical trio, The Mary Wallopers, have announced a second headline show at Vicar Street later this year due to high demand.

The trio, made up of brothers Charles and Andrew Hendy alongside Sean McKenna, have fast moved up the ranks of Irish folk bands, with appearances on RTÉ’s Tommy Tiernan Show or Other Voices in recent months.

The second date at Vicar Street, set for December 17th, was announced earlier this afternoon by the trio, with their original gig on December 10th selling out earlier this year.

Tickets for the gig are set to go on sale this Friday at 10am on Ticketmaster.

