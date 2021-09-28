Local Cervical Check campaigner, Eileen Rushe, has passed away

Louth CervicalCheck campaigner Eileen Rushe passed away this morning.

Eileen, who was from Termonfeckin, sadly passed away early this morning surrounded by family.

The mum-of-one died from terminal cancer after Louth County Hospital in Dundalk failed to properly investigate and treat her condition in 2017.

Eileen previously told the Democrat her smear test in 2017 was read correctly as abnormal but the Dundalk hospital failed to properly treat her with a certain procedure which would have given her a 90% chance of being cured.

She was diagnosed with Stage Three cervical cancer in December 2018, and took a case to the High Court against the HSE, which was settled earlier this year in March.

A letter read in court, by the general manager of Louth County Hospital, apologised for their failings while Eileen was under their care.

While she beat cancer originally after being diagnosed with Stage Three cancer in 2018, the cancer later returned and spread aggressively in 2019.

She was an excellent advocate for the HPV vaccine, with Eileen urging parents just two weeks ago to allow their children receive the HPV vaccine.

The sad news of Eileen’s passing was confirmed on RIP.ie earlier today.

Tributes to Eileen have begun to pour in, with the Irish Cancer Society saying that she was an “incredible advocate” for women living with cervical cancer.

“Despite often experiencing setbacks over the course of her journey, Eileen never relented in her efforts to spread her own important and powerful cancer prevention message,” said the Irish Cancer Society.

“Eileen was a truly wonderful person who left a profound impression on all who had the privilege to know or deal with her, and her enduring legacy will be the many people her words helped influence to protect themselves and their loved ones against avoidable cancer diagnoses in future.”

Eileen is survived by her son Seamus, parents Jim and Mary, her siblings, her extended family and friends.