Two men arrested following burglaries in Ardee and Swords last night

Two men arrested following burglary incidents in Ardee and Swords
Two men were arrested last night following two burglary incidents in Ardee and Swords late last night.
Gardaí have said that at approximately 10pm last night, a van was stolen from a house in Swords, Dublin, with Gardaí in Louth observing the van later that evening when it failed to stop for Gardaí who were responding to reports of an attempted burglary of a house in Ardee shortly after midnight.
According to Gardaí, a "lengthy and managed containment operation" took place, with the Armed Support Unit (ASU) intercepting the van on the outskirts of Swords at approximately 2am.
The two occupants of the van, men in their 20s and 30s respectively, were arrested by Gardaí.
Both men are currently being detained at Coolock Garda Station for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Gardaí have said that the investigation is ongoing.
