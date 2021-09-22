Search

22/09/2021

Dundalk court: Judge apologised for having to adjourn cases

Judge Eirinn McKiernan apologised at Dundalk District Court for having to bloc-adjourn most of the cases listed last Wednesday and Thursday.

The judge said there is "a huge shortage of judges" nationally, but she had an unavoidable commitment and could only deal with custody cases and those in most urgent need of being heard.

Last Wednesday Judge McKiernan explained that she had requested six weeks earlier that a judge be assigned to cover both that day's list and the family law list the following day.

The judge said: "I apologise to everyone. I understand it's a huge inconvenience".

