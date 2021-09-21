Greenore Coast Guard rescue four people and a boat after engine difficulties stranded it off the coast

Greenore Coast Guard rescued the four people and a boat late last night
The Greenore Coast Guard were called out late last night to rescue a boat that got into difficulty off Greenore.
The boat, which was off the shore at Greenore, suffered engine difficulties and called out the coast guard for assistance.
There were four people on board the boat when it got into difficulty, with Greenore Coast Guard towing the boat back to the shore and recovering it and the passengers safely.
