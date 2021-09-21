Search

21/09/2021

Louth County Development plan cannot be pushed back or it will face significant delays, says Chief Executive

Louth County Council own enough land to build 1700 houses

Louth County Council building

The Chief Executive of Louth County Council has told councillors that the County Development Plan 2021 - 2027 cannot be pushed back or it would face significant delays of up to 16 weeks.

Chief Executive of LCC, Joan Martin, told the September meeting of the council that a delay to the development plan would lead to a “convoluted” process of public consultation and would see the plans delayed by between 14 and 16 weeks at its fastest.

Ms Martin said that the plan must be approved by LCC councillors before October 3rd.

She added that councillors would require a valid reason under Covid-19 regulations to push back the plan, but that she can't see a reason under Covid-19 regulations as to why it would need to be pushed back.

Ms Martin said that “time was running out” to decide on the plan, with councillors deciding to hold virtual meetings over the next two weeks to ensure they had time to debate the material alterations to the development plan.

After councillors weighed in on the plan, the discussion on the development plan was adjourned to a virtual meeting.

Wife of late Louth councillor, Hugh Conlon, co-opted onto Louth County Council

Cllr Bernadette Conlon filled the casual vacancy at this month's County Council meeting

