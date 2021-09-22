Louth County Council carrying out social housing assessment, with those on a waiting list urged to respond

Louth County Council have begun a social housing assessment
Louth County Council has begun a process of assessments for people on the social housing waiting list in Louth, with all future lettings of social houses being made through the assessment process.
The Summary of Social Housing Assessments (SSHA) is a review of applicants for social housing supports that were qualified on the list before 31st July 2020, with the council set to send out letters to those impacted.
Those on the housing list who receive a letter from Louth County Council are urged to return any forms to the council before 5pm on Friday, October 8th, or any application for a social home will be terminated.
Sinn Féin Cllr for Dundalk Carlingford, Edel Corrigan, urged those who have applied for LCC’s housing list to comply with the assessment.
“The Council will write to the relevant applicants from this week. Applicants who receive this letter will be asked to complete a form, provide updated information and supporting documentation where relevant and return this information to Louth County Council. It is essential that everything is returned before 5pm on Friday, 8th October 2021,” said Cllr Corrigan.
“Previous Housing Needs Assessments has seen large numbers of cases closed, some due to people simply just not returning the forms resulting in their waiting time on the housing list gone.
“I am urging everyone who gets these forms to promptly return them along with any documentation required. Your years built up on the housing list are invaluable; do not lose them out of complacency.”
More News
Glyde Rangers' Niall Sharkey was in superb form, grabbing 0-7 in their recent JFC win over Stabannon. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Patrick Hoban celebrates following Dundalk's 3-1 win over Finn Harps in the FAI Cup. (Photo:Ben McShane/Sportsfile)
Janet Adebola Jones and Ciara McCluskey from Sanctuary Runners, one of the groups to receive funding, along with Bank of Ireland Group Chief Executive Francesca McDonagh.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.