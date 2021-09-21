Search

21/09/2021

Water flushing works in Dundalk continue as 42 more locations set to be impacted this week

Irish Water working to restore water supply in Ardee following pipe burst

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The latest phase of Irish Water’s flushing programme to stop the flow of discoloured water in Dundalk has begun, with over 40 areas set to be impacted.

The flushing programme, which was started in late August, is being done to flush excess manganese sediment out of the pipes, which was caused by a burst in June, with this part of the programme set to run from Monday, September 20th to Friday, September 24th.

There are 42 areas in Dundalk and surrounds that are set to be impacted by the flushing, which may cause discolouration as the manganese sediment is flushed from the network.

According to Irish Water, the flushing programme is part of a range of measures to tackle the high manganese levels in water supplies, which is currently caused by high manganese levels in the source water that feeds the Cavanhill water treatment plant.

Irish Water have said that a programme of works have been carried out at Cavanhill water treatment plant, including the installation of an interim manganese treatment system to reduce manganese in the treated water.

Areas impacted by the flushing are:

Newry Road, Armagh Road, Doylesfort Road, Racecourse Road, Ath Lethan, Faughart, Carnmore, Annies, Balriggan, Carnbeg, Parnell Park, The Crescent, Parnell Park Hill, Longwalk, Oliver Plunkett Park, Mac Swiney Street, O’Hanlon Park, Father Murray Park, Church Street, Phillip Street, Legion Avenue, Culhane Street, Demense Road, Drumca Tullagee, Ash Little, Carrickmullan, Killycroney, Toprass, Carrickrobin, Mullabohy, Knockcor, Carnroe, Thomastown, Kilcurly, Donaghmore, Littlemill, Ballybarrack, Carreagh, Dunbin Big, Tates & Carrans Park, Newtown and Dunbin.

