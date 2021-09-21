Search

21/09/2021

Louth has third-worst incidence rate of Covid-19 in Ireland, as 79 cases are reported on Sunday

Several Dundalk businesses close as precaution due to positive Covid-19 test

Incidence of Covid-19 in Louth is now the third worst in Ireland

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Louth now has the third-worst incidence rate of Covid-19 in Ireland, with over 850 cases of the virus reported in the county in the last 14 days.

The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows that there were 872 cases of Covid-19 reported in Louth up to the 19th of September, with 79 cases being reported on that day alone.

The current 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Louth is now 676.6, with a five-day moving average of 73 cases.

Both Donegal and Monaghan have worse rates of infection than Louth, with 14-day incidence rates of 805.3 and 868.3 respectively.

It comes as hospitalisations due to Covid-19 have been reduced compared to early September when there were over 300 hospitalisations, with 279 patients in hospital with the virus as of 8pm last night.

According to the HSE’s Daily Operations Update, University Hospital Limerick is the worst impacted with Covid-19 patients, with 27 currently hospitalised.

In Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda, there are a total of 15 patients currently receiving treatment for Covid-19.

There are currently 265 ICU beds occupied by patients in hospital, 63 of which are Covid-19 patients.

HSE CEO Paul Reid tweeted recently that a “disproportionate” number of people in ICU are those who are unvaccinated.

It comes as over 90% of those who are over the age of 16 have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, which equates to the highest vaccine uptake in the EU.

Louth County Development plan cannot be pushed back or it will face significant delays, says Chief Executive

ALERT: Gardaí issue plea to Dundalk college students ahead of freshers' week

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media