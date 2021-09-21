Louth has third-worst incidence rate of Covid-19 in Ireland, as 79 cases are reported on Sunday

Louth now has the third-worst incidence rate of Covid-19 in Ireland, with over 850 cases of the virus reported in the county in the last 14 days.

The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows that there were 872 cases of Covid-19 reported in Louth up to the 19th of September, with 79 cases being reported on that day alone.

The current 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Louth is now 676.6, with a five-day moving average of 73 cases.

COVID-19 new cases update in the North East region (as of midnight September 19, 2021):

Meath: 24

Louth: 79

Monaghan: 24

Cavan: 16



*This data is provisional and subject to change

Both Donegal and Monaghan have worse rates of infection than Louth, with 14-day incidence rates of 805.3 and 868.3 respectively.

It comes as hospitalisations due to Covid-19 have been reduced compared to early September when there were over 300 hospitalisations, with 279 patients in hospital with the virus as of 8pm last night.

According to the HSE’s Daily Operations Update, University Hospital Limerick is the worst impacted with Covid-19 patients, with 27 currently hospitalised.

In Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda, there are a total of 15 patients currently receiving treatment for Covid-19.

There are currently 265 ICU beds occupied by patients in hospital, 63 of which are Covid-19 patients.

HSE CEO Paul Reid tweeted recently that a “disproportionate” number of people in ICU are those who are unvaccinated.

It comes as over 90% of those who are over the age of 16 have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, which equates to the highest vaccine uptake in the EU.