Dundalk rowers set off from Greenore to row across Irish Sea to the Isle of Man

A group of rowers set off from Greenore last night to row to the Isle of Man and back in preparation for their cross Atlantic row next year.

The rowers, two of which are from Dundalk, set off yesterday evening from Greenore to row their way across the Irish Sea to the Isle of Man.

The distance between Greenore Point and the nearest point of the Isle of Man is approximately 88km, making the journey at least a 176km round trip.

The group of rowers, grouped as “Row Hard or Go Home” are preparing to take part in the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge, which is a 3,000 mile race across the Atlantic Ocean in a rowboat.

Entrants have to row from La Gomera in the Canary Island to Antigua, which is an island located near Puerto Rico.

Eugene Mohan, one of the rowers taking part in the competition, previously told the Democrat that the group decided to take on the Atlantic Challenge due to their habit of challenging one another.

“This is just taking it to the next level,” said Mr Mohan.

The race doesn’t take place until December 2022, but the group are undergoing intensive training, including the row to the Isle of Man and back.

The challenge itself will force contestants to row their boats all day and night, with two people actively rowing at any one time.

The rowing will be done in two-hour shifts, while one pair is rowing, the others will be able to rest or get some sleep.

Eugene, who lives in Blackrock, while his brother Frankie lives in Knockbridge, will both be undertaking the challenge alongside Gearóid Ó Briain and Oisín McGrath in the four-man boat.