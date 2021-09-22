Fundraiser relaunched to send Dundalk's Sonia hoey back to Mexico for cancer treatment

Sonia Hoey wearing the colours of Dundalk FC, with whom she won a WFAI Cup in 2005. Photo: Save Our Sonia (SOS)-Treatment in Mexico GoFundMe page
The Save Our Sonia campaign is fundraising to send Sonia Hoey back to Mexico to undergo further cancer treatment.
The campaign for former Dundalk FC player Sonia, who was diagnosed with incurable cervical cancer in July 2020, begun in late August.
Sonia, who has received the maximum dose of radiation, cannot undergo treatment and was only being offered palliative care due to having 12 months to live.
Sonia travelled to the Hope4Cancer clinic in Mexico earlier in the summer, who use nontoxic treatments to shrink tumours.
After returning from treatment, she was advised by doctors to return after three months, so she and her family have relaunched a fundraising campaign to raise €50,000 to send Sonia back within the next six months.
People interested in donating can visit her GoFundMe page.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.