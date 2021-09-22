Search

22/09/2021

Fundraiser relaunched to send Dundalk's Sonia Hoey back to Mexico for cancer treatment

Fundraiser relaunched to send Dundalk's Sonia hoey back to Mexico for cancer treatment

Sonia Hoey wearing the colours of Dundalk FC, with whom she won a WFAI Cup in 2005. Photo: Save Our Sonia (SOS)-Treatment in Mexico GoFundMe page

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

The Save Our Sonia campaign is fundraising to send Sonia Hoey back to Mexico to undergo further cancer treatment.

The campaign for former Dundalk FC player Sonia, who was diagnosed with incurable cervical cancer in July 2020, begun in late August.

Sonia, who has received the maximum dose of radiation, cannot undergo treatment and was only being offered palliative care due to having 12 months to live.

Sonia travelled to the Hope4Cancer clinic in Mexico earlier in the summer, who use nontoxic treatments to shrink tumours.

After returning from treatment, she was advised by doctors to return after three months, so she and her family have relaunched a fundraising campaign to raise €50,000 to send Sonia back within the next six months.

People interested in donating can visit her GoFundMe page.

ALERT: Gardaí issue plea to Dundalk college students ahead of freshers' week

Irish supermarket chain recalls sausages over allergy fears

Wife of late Louth councillor, Hugh Conlon, co-opted onto Louth County Council

Cllr Bernadette Conlon filled the casual vacancy at this month's County Council meeting

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media