Louth community and arts projects set for funding boost from Bank of Ireland

Bank of Ireland have announced that multiple community and arts projects in Louth and Meath will be supported by them under a new funding initiative.

Bank of Ireland’s Begin Together funds will see over €825,000 worth of funding placed into community and arts projects across Ireland, with suicide prevention and LGBTQ+ support receiving funding in Louth.

According to the bank, community projects who receive the funding will receive up to €20,000 for projects spanning literacy and wellbeing, alongside mental health, diversity and inclusion.

For arts projects, they can receive up to €10,000 in funding to support new works in music, theatre, dance, traditional art and visual arts.

Projects being supported by Bank of Ireland in Louth include:

Declan Gorman, Sharon McArdle, Luca Truffarelli and Cara Holmes, Prison Notebooks, Louth, which is a new solo performance play based primarily on the journals and writing of Dorothy Macardle while she was imprisoned during the Irish Civil War

Autism Support Louth & Meath runs a project called ‘Fitness Friends’ which enables participants with autism to take part in a variety of different activities, each week, with the main goals of building fitness as well as developing social skills and self-confidence.

Outcomers Drogheda is an independent, support organisation providing a confidential drop-in space, information, integration and advocacy for LGBTQ+ adults in the Drogheda area.

SOSAD Ireland works to raise awareness and help prevent suicide in Ireland through six offices in Cavan, Louth, Meath, and Monaghan, and through their helpline.

The funding received will help the group to expand their online crisis messaging service and provide support for non-English speakers, including Latvian, Lithuanian, Russian and Polish people.