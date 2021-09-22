Search

22/09/2021

Dundalk Chamber host free Budget briefing online

President of Dundalk Chamber Sean Farrell

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual Budget Breakfast Briefing online.

The free webinar will take place on Wednesday the 13th October 2021 at 8am to 9am on zoom.

The event, which is sponsored by PayPal, already has a great number of local businesses booked in.

This is a must for all in the financial sector and in the wider business community as attendees will hear Rachel Dillon of Ernst &amp; Young unravel the complexities of this year’s budget.

Covering everything from personal tax bands, tax credit certs, employee’s and employer’s PRSI, tax returns in the new tax year, to corporate tax, capital allowances, capital gains and pensions.

Ms. Dillon will offer examples to illustrate how the changes will affect both individuals and companies.

This Budget Briefing is now an annual event for Dundalk Chamber, and it is one of the highlights in their extensive events calendar for local business.

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce displays its ongoing commitment to its members and the business community by providing high quality events.

With the event almost booked out now is the time to book your place by calling Brenda in Dundalk Chamber on Tel: 042 9336343 or email brenda@dundalk.ie

