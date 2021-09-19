Man arrested and charged following criminal damage to cars on Church Street in Dundalk

Dundalk Garda Station
A man has been arrested and charged in Dundalk for criminal damage after he vandalised multiple cars with a bar on Church Street on Saturday.
Gardaí in Dundalk responded to the incident on Church Steet at approximately 7:20pm yesterday evening, which saw a man armed with a bar, damage a number of vehicles.
Multiple units responded to the incident, including the Armed Support Unit and Regional Support Unit.
The man was arrested by Gardaí at the scene and was taken to Dundalk Garda Station and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The man has since been charged and is set to appear before Dundalk District Court tomorrow morning.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.