Work begins on Ireland's tallest mural as part of SEEK 2021

Work has begun at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dundalk on Ireland’s tallest mural, with artist SMUG One working on a mural of Lugh as part of the SEEK festival.

The mural is of Lugh or Lú, who is an ancient Irish mythological god and is famous for being the namesake of County Louth.

Australian artist, Sam Bates, working under the moniker of SMUG One, is undertaking the challenge of painting the side of the Crowne Plaza.

Martin McElligott of Dundalk BIDS said that the mural was exciting for Dundalk and that the scale of the project was something they could have only dreamed about several years ago.

“It’s exciting news, not only for the festival but for the town,” said Mr McElligott.

“The grand scale of this location is something we could only have dreamed of three years ago.”

Speaking on behalf of the Crowne Plaza, Cormac McCann said: “We are incredibly excited to be involved in this year's SEEK 2021 program.

“The stunning murals created by the festival artists are something we in the wider community should take real pride in.

“It will be great to now have the tallest mural on the Island of Ireland here in Dundalk, and with artwork that celebrates the ancient culture and historical significance of the county - to say we are excited is an understatement,” said Mr McCann.