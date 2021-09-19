Search

19/09/2021

Work begins on Ireland's tallest mural as part of SEEK 2021

Work begins on Ireland's tallest mural as part of SEEK 2021

The mural in progress at the Crowne Plaza Hotel

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Work has begun at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dundalk on Ireland’s tallest mural, with artist SMUG One working on a mural of Lugh as part of the SEEK festival.

The mural is of Lugh or Lú, who is an ancient Irish mythological god and is famous for being the namesake of County Louth.
Australian artist, Sam Bates, working under the moniker of SMUG One, is undertaking the challenge of painting the side of the Crowne Plaza.

Martin McElligott of Dundalk BIDS said that the mural was exciting for Dundalk and that the scale of the project was something they could have only dreamed about several years ago.

“It’s exciting news, not only for the festival but for the town,” said Mr McElligott.

“The grand scale of this location is something we could only have dreamed of three years ago.”

Speaking on behalf of the Crowne Plaza, Cormac McCann said: “We are incredibly excited to be involved in this year's SEEK 2021 program.

“The stunning murals created by the festival artists are something we in the wider community should take real pride in.

“It will be great to now have the tallest mural on the Island of Ireland here in Dundalk, and with artwork that celebrates the ancient culture and historical significance of the county - to say we are excited is an understatement,” said Mr McCann.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media