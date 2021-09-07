Search

07/09/2021

50 new houses to be built in Lismullen Grove, Dundalk

50 new houses to be built in Lismullen Grove, Dundalk

Lismullen Grove

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Planning permission has been lodged with Louth County Council for 50 new houses to be built in the Lismullen Grove housing estate in Dundalk.

OHMG (RoI) have filled planning permission to develop on the unfinished Lismullen Grove housing estate to bring the total number of houses in the area to 105.

Two separate planning applications have been filed by the company, one which seeks to construct 36 residential properties, 24 of would be terraced housing while 12 would be semi-detached.

The application says that these houses would be between one and two storeys tall.

The second application would consist of 14 two-storey semi-detached houses, and if approved, would take the development from 55 houses to 105.

The planning application also includes details that PV solar panels would be included on all proposed houses.

Other development works like internal roads and footpaths, car parking and open space will all be provided for within the development.

The proposal also says that access to the site would be through the estate, at the Armagh Road and via the Baron’s Way housing estate.

20 new social homes set to be built next to Dublin Road in Dundalk

Burst water main in Readypenny leading to water outages in Castlebellingham and Darver

Golden girl: Paralympic champion Eve McCrystal set to return home to Louth with three medals in tow

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media