50 new houses to be built in Lismullen Grove, Dundalk

Planning permission has been lodged with Louth County Council for 50 new houses to be built in the Lismullen Grove housing estate in Dundalk.

OHMG (RoI) have filled planning permission to develop on the unfinished Lismullen Grove housing estate to bring the total number of houses in the area to 105.

Two separate planning applications have been filed by the company, one which seeks to construct 36 residential properties, 24 of would be terraced housing while 12 would be semi-detached.

The application says that these houses would be between one and two storeys tall.

The second application would consist of 14 two-storey semi-detached houses, and if approved, would take the development from 55 houses to 105.

The planning application also includes details that PV solar panels would be included on all proposed houses.

Other development works like internal roads and footpaths, car parking and open space will all be provided for within the development.

The proposal also says that access to the site would be through the estate, at the Armagh Road and via the Baron’s Way housing estate.