Figures confirm Ireland ranks among highest for cost of living in Europe

Official data show we are among the most expensive in Europe for the likes of medication, alcohol and tobacco, but also public transport, housing costs, maintenance, and bills.
Figures released from the European Commission statistic body Eurostat revealed that alcoholic beverages, tobacco, and narcotics prices in Ireland are 86.9% higher than the EU average. Ireland is only behind Norway and Iceland overall in the European rankings.
Eurostat includes the likes of rent, maintenance, utility bills and repairs in its list of housing costs, and Ireland is only behind Switzerland, a non-EU member that the statistics body included for comparison purposes, along with the Scandinavian countries.
Ireland's housing costs are also considerably higher than other countries, showing prices way above the entire bloc of EU member states, at 77.7% higher than the EU average.
In terms of hospitality, Ireland is behind only Switzerland and the Nordic countries of Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland.
