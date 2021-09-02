Water main replacement works in Dundalk progressing

Irish Water is working in partnership with Louth County Council to replace old, problematic water mains along Ecco Road, Dundalk to reduce high levels of leakage, frequency of bursts and provide a more reliable water supply for the community.

These works will commence in early September in line with current Government and HSE COVID-19 guidance, and will be carried out by GMC Utilities Group Limited on behalf of Irish Water.

The works will involve the replacement of over 247 metres of old cast iron water mains along Ecco Road, Dundalk with high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes.

Works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water mains to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

Works are expected to be completed by October 2021.

Short-term interruptions to the water supply may be necessary, however, Irish Water will ensure that customers are given advanced notice prior to any planned supply disruptions.

To facilitate the safe delivery of the works, traffic management will be in place.

Diversion routes will be clearly signposted and emergency and restricted local access will be maintained. Irish Water and Louth County Council regret any inconvenience these necessary works may cause.

Speaking about these works, Matt Thomson, Irish Water’s Regional Lead, commented: "These works are vital to ensure a more secure water supply to homes and businesses in Dundalk and are part of a significant investment by Irish Water to safeguard the water supply.

"We understand this type of work can be inconvenient and we will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.”

For more information on Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme, please visit www.water.ie/reducingleaks.