Fairways to operate walk-in vaccine clinic this Sunday

Vaccination centre in Fairways hotel
The Fairways Hotel mass-vaccination centre is set to hold a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic this Sunday morning.
The centre, which has mainly operated for prebooked Covid-19 vaccines, will open for walk-ins at 9:15am on Sunday.
Walk-in vaccines will be available in two blocks:
People attending the walk-in centre this weekend are asked to bring their PPS number, their eircode, mobile phone number, email address and a photo ID.
