An Post go Gold for Dundalk's Eve McCrystal and Katie-George Dunlevy 

They will be posting for Gold around Jenkinstown in the coming months now that An Post has transformed the local post box in honour of Paralympian Cycling Gold medal winners local athlete Eve McCrystal and Katie-George Dunleavy.
The post box, outside Jenkinstown Post Office, has been transformed from its iconic An Post green to Gold in honour of the winning duo.
By coincidence the Post Office and shop carry the name McCrystal over the door as they are run by Eve’s proud uncle Tom.
