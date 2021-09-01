Top award for Dundalk realtor

Dundalk realtor Keith Duffy has been named Real Estate Personality Of The Year 2021 by The All Ireland Business Foundation.

Keith has established a strong reputation in property and specialised advisory services in the North East and he has been acknowledged for his outstanding performance in the area of trust, commitment and customer-centricity.

The Managing Director of DPS Property and DNG Duffy has also been recognised for his outstanding contribution to quality and standards in the real estate sector.

Business All-Star Accreditation is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria.

The Accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.

Reacting to the announcement Managing Director of DPS Property Management Keith Duffy said: “I am honoured to have been named All-Star Real Estate Personality Of The Year.

"The achievement comes down to having a very strong team behind me – they are the ones that drive me.

"I see it as a great recognition of the hard work we put into making sure our customers are provided with a premium service.”

Deputy Chair on the Adjudication Board Kieran Ring, said in support of the announcement: “The accreditation is in recognition of Keith's outstanding contribution to quality and standards in the real estate sector.

"Furthermore, we wish to recognise Keith's conduct in the areas of trust, commitment, performance & customer-centricity. Keith Duffy is hereby included in The AIBF Register of Irish Business Excellence.”

Managing Director of the All-Ireland Business Foundation Kapil Khanna said the accreditation, which is now held by over 500 firms, is needed by the thousands of small and medium businesses which operate to their own standards, but have nothing to measure them by.

He said: “We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers, employees and vendors.

"We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience.

"The business goes through at least two interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics.”

The All-Ireland Business Foundation (AIBF) is an autonomous national accreditation body tasked with enterprise development and the promotion of Best-in-Class in Irish business.

The Foundation actively engages and supports its network through peer-dialogue, collaboration, mentoring and enterprise development activities. Companies are qualified for accreditation by completing an enterprise audit and are identified by their use of the AIBF’s Business All-Star Marque.