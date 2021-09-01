Delivery of National Broadband Plan is 'vital' for people in Louth, says local TD

The delivery of broadband is ‘vital to ensure that remote working can be done by everyone who wants to’, according to Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú, who was given a tour of connection works in County Louth last week.

The Dundalk TD went to Kilkerley and Darver with National Broadband Ireland (NBI) representatives to see for himself progress on the National Broadband Plan.

Speaking after the visit, Deputy Ó Murchú, who is Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on Communications and Broadband, said the work being carried out by NBI is ‘a vital infrastructure project’.

He said: "I spoke to NBI about the issue with catching up on the delays caused by Covid 19 and also the acceleration from a seven year roll out plan to a five year one.

"As of July this year, 93% of eligible premises in Louth have been surveyed by NBI.

"It is expected the full details of when premises will be ready for connection will be detailed in October and the acceleration plan will come after that.

"We need to ensure that all the resources of the State are put into this and there are greater resources given to local authorities to deal with issues as regards planning permissions and road opening licences.

"There can be no more delays and it is also vital that the State plays its part in relation to ensure that the people who are a number of years away from getting broadband in this roll out plan are offered interim alternatives.

"Broadband is simply a necessity here, in the life we lead.

"We need to ensure that the people who wish to can work remotely everywhere across the State.

"We need to do all that is necessary to deliver on this broadband project."