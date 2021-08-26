High temperatures and sunny spells expected across Louth today and into the weekend

Hot temperatures set to make a return to Dundalk this week
It is set to be a warm, dry and sunny day all across Louth this morning and afternoon, with temperatures potentially hitting 25 degrees later today.
According to Met Éireann, it will remain warm and dry across the day, with some mist and fog developing in coastal areas.
Highest temperatures of between 20 and 25 degrees are expected today, with the warmest conditions away from the east coast.
This evening, dry and clear spells will remain but some mist and fog is expected to develop and may become dense in parts.
Lowest temperatures this evening of between 10 and 14 degrees.
Pollen today is expected to be moderate to high today, with it remaining moderate tomorrow.
On Friday, conditions around Louth will remain much the same as today, but temperatures will not be as high.
Highest temperatures tomorrow will be between 20 and 23 degrees.
Overall, conditions will remain settled across the weekend, with temperatures to remain in the low 20s on Saturday and Sunday.
