25/08/2021

McGahon calls for more permanent pedestrianisation of towns to help businesses recover post-pandemic

Calls for treacherous Dundalk Market Square to be gritted

Dundalk's Market Square

A Louth Fine Gael Senator has called for the permanent pedestrianisation of parts of towns and villages to revitalize them after successful trials took place over the summer.

Senator McGahon has said that the support of both the government and the public is needed to help urban areas be restored and for businesses to stay on their feet after the summer season.

“We need to see the positive changes put in place in our towns and villages over the past number of months not only continue, but expanded further to ensure that we place local businesses, communities and people at the heart of our urban and rural centres,” said McGahon.

“Not only should these pedestrianisation projects be made a permanent feature of our town and city centres, but they should be expanded to streets in as many towns across the country as possible.

Senator McGahon called for more financial support for more permanent outdoor dining facilities, saying that more people than ever want to have that experience.

“People actually want to eat and drink outside now, it’s a completely different way of dining than anything we’ve ever had in Ireland before and given the benefits from a public health point of view, we need to ensure that outdoor dining can continue into the cooler and wetter months.

He added that some businesses are growing concerned as the summer season begins to end, and that some are worried about what the next several months will look like for the survival of their businesses.

“Many owners are still feeling the negative financial consequences of the pandemic closures, and unfortunately the good business they’ve had over the summer won’t be enough to sustain them if they don’t continue to do well as we head into the quieter months.”

Senator McGahon called for people to continue to support local businesses, and that people should continue this trend as Ireland moves beyond the pandemic so businesses can secure a long-term future.

