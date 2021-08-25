Search our Archive

Over 100 people come off Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Louth, as payment rates are set to drop

PUP

People claiming the PUP in Louth has dropped again

Over 100 people in Louth have come off the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in the last week, according to new figures from the Department of Social Protection.

In Louth, there are now only 4,416 people on the PUP compared to the previous week, where there were 4,517 people receiving the payment.

This is a drop of 101 people who came off the payment.

Across the country, there was a total of €44.2 million worth of PUP paid out by the Department of Social Protection this week.

This is also the first time since the PUP was introduced that there are less than 150,000 people accessing the payment.

In total, there are 149,436 people who are still accessing the PUP.

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys has welcomed the continuing drop as people return to work.

“The number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is at its lowest level since the introduction of the support,” said Minister Humphreys.

“We are seeing week-by-week reductions in the number of people receiving the PUP – reflecting the steady progress we are making in rolling out the vaccination programme and the continued reopening of the economy.”

The Department have also said that students who will be returning to third-level education this September will have their final payment provided to them on September 7th.

Alongside this, the three rates of payment of the PUP are set to drop by €50 each in September.

The top rate of €350 a week will be reduced by €50 to €300, the €300 rate will drop to €250 and the €250 rate will drop to the Jobseekers rate of €203.

