Local Garda to receive a Bronze Scott medal for arresting an armed burglar in 2011

A local Garda is set to receive a Bronze Scott Medal for his work in arresting an armed burglar in Omeath in 2011.
Inspector Darren Kirwan is to receive a Bronze Scott Medal tomorrow morning in Dublin Castle, after he arrested an armed burgler in Omeath on the 18th of January 2011.
A Scott Medal is the highest award that can be provided by the Garda Commissioner and is awarded for "most exceptional bravery and heroism involving the risk of life in the execution of duty".
The ceremony itself is to take place in the An Garda Síochána Memorial Garden in Dublin Castle, which has honoured Gardaí who have passed away while at work.
A total of 13 Scott Medals are set to be given out at the ceremony tomorrow, of which three are gold, one is silver and nine are bronze.
