Covid-19 mRNA vaccines set to be available in Dundalk pharmacies for anyone over 12

People over the age of 12 will now be able to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at participating pharmacies, as the vaccine rollout continues in Dundalk and Louth.

It comes as people over the age of 12 have been able to register with the HSE's vaccine portal to receive an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine.

Des O'Flynn, Chief Officer with Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare Organisation said that the support from pharmacies during the vaccine rollout has been "instrumental" in ensuring everyone can get access to a vaccine.

"Support from pharmacies is instrumental in ensuring access to vaccines for people in the community who may not be in a position to get to one of our HSE vaccination centres," said Mr O'Flynn.

"We would encourage people to take up a vaccination at a participating pharmacy, or at a HSE centre, if they have yet to receive a vaccine.

"Please be assured that all those participating in the vaccine rollout have received dedicated training to ensure the safe and effective administration of the vaccine."

Mr O'Flynn thanked the Irish Pharmacy Union for their work in the vaccine rollout.

Darragh O’Loughlin, Secretary General of the IPU said that pharmacists were more than happy to play their part in the vaccine rollout.

"We’ve been administering vaccinations in pharmacies for over ten years so people are used to being vaccinated by their local pharmacist," said Mr O'Loughlin.

"Vaccination centres have done a great job in rolling out the vaccine but we’re aware that some people may feel more comfortable getting the vaccine in a local pharmacy, often from someone they know."

There are a total of six pharmacies in Dundalk who are participating in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

Information on where you can get a Covid-19 vaccine can be found here.