Search our Archive

23/08/2021

Covid-19 mRNA vaccines set to be available in Dundalk pharmacies for anyone over 12

COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen coronavirus covid-19

Covid-19 vaccines available in Dundalk

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

People over the age of 12 will now be able to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at participating pharmacies, as the vaccine rollout continues in Dundalk and Louth.

It comes as people over the age of 12 have been able to register with the HSE's vaccine portal to receive an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine.

Des O'Flynn, Chief Officer with Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare Organisation said that the support from pharmacies during the vaccine rollout has been "instrumental" in ensuring everyone can get access to a vaccine.

"Support from pharmacies is instrumental in ensuring access to vaccines for people in the community who may not be in a position to get to one of our HSE vaccination centres," said Mr O'Flynn.

"We would encourage people to take up a vaccination at a participating pharmacy, or at a HSE centre, if they have yet to receive a vaccine.

"Please be assured that all those participating in the vaccine rollout have received dedicated training to ensure the safe and effective administration of the vaccine."

Mr O'Flynn thanked the Irish Pharmacy Union for their work in the vaccine rollout.

Darragh O’Loughlin, Secretary General of the IPU said that pharmacists were more than happy to play their part in the vaccine rollout.

"We’ve been administering vaccinations in pharmacies for over ten years so people are used to being vaccinated by their local pharmacist," said Mr O'Loughlin.

"Vaccination centres have done a great job in rolling out the vaccine but we’re aware that some people may feel more comfortable getting the vaccine in a local pharmacy, often from someone they know."

There are a total of six pharmacies in Dundalk who are participating in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. 

Information on where you can get a Covid-19 vaccine can be found here.

Gardaí investigating petrol bombing attack in Dundalk early this morning

The attack took place at 2am in Rockfield Manor

Four towns in Louth set to receive funding to improve streetscapes

Ardee, Dunleer, Carlingford and Blackrock are all set for a funding boost

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media