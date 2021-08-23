Four towns in Louth set to receive funding to improve streetscapes

Four towns across Louth are set to get a funding boost to improve streetscapes, in a bid by the government to make rural towns and villages more livable.

Ardee, Dunleer, Carlingford and Blackrock in Louth are all set to receive funding to improve their streetscapes, which was announced by Minister for Rural Development, Heather Humphreys.

A total of 124 towns and villages across the country are set to benefit from a total of €7 million in funding to revitalize local streetscapes.

Minister Humphreys encouraged businesses and property owners in Ardee, Dunleer, Carlingford and Blackrock to engage with Louth County Council to apply for projects.

“This unique initiative is about making our rural towns and villages more attractive and welcoming places for locals and visitors alike,” said Minister Humphreys.

"Whether it’s painting buildings in vibrant colours, upgrading shop fronts or installing canopies or street furniture – this fund will provide a welcome boost to rural communities the length and breadth of the country.

“Over the coming weeks, local authorities will work closely with businesses and property owners to give our towns and villages the facelift they deserve.”

“If you are a business or property owner in any of the 124 towns and villages selected, I encourage you to contact your local authority for details on how to apply.

“I have no doubt the projects funded this initiative [sic] will make a huge difference to our rural towns and villages and, most importantly, the families who live there.”