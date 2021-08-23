Gardaí investigating arson attack in Dundalk early this morning

Gardaí are currently investigating an arson attack on a house in Rockfield Manor in Dundalk that happened early this morning.'
The incident took place at approximately 2am this morning, with fire services attending the scene and extinguishing the blaze.
Dundalk Gardaí have said that nobody was injured during the incident.
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
Gardaí in Dundalk have said that the investigation is ongoing.
