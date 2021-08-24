Search our Archive

24/08/2021

Two dozen bags of rubbish and other waste cleaned up in Oakland Park last weekend

Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú and Cllr Edel Corrigan

Tadgh McNally

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Over two dozen bags of rubbish cleaned up in Oakland Park cleanup last weekend, as local politicians engage in cleaup operation in the wet weather. 

Sinn Féin’s Edel Corrigan said that she and other volunteers spent time on a wet Saturday cleaning up the Oakland Park area and thanked everyone for their time.

“I want to thank the local Sinn Féin Cumann and local residents who gave up their time today along with our TD Ruairí Ó Murchú,” said Cllr Corrigan.

“We collected up to two dozen bags of rubbish along with wood, buggies, household rubble, toys, trolleys and much more.

“We also brushed and scraped the area leaving it looking a lot more presentable for local residents to enjoy.

“I like taking part in community clean-ups and would encourage others to do them in their own areas because not only do they improve the appearance of the area, it also instils pride in the community and brings people closer together and the craic is good.”

According to Cllr Corrigan, people can get bin bags from Louth County Council to facilitate cleanups in other parts of the town.

