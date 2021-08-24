Dundalk commuters urged to prebook bus seats due to limited capacity on 100X Expressway

Bus Éireann are encouraging people in Dundalk who use their 100X Expressway service to prebook their seats as schools and colleges return, due to capacity remaining at 75%.

The 100X Expressway, which operates on a route between Dundalk and Dublin, is urging people to prebook their seats due to a reduced capacity on board, due to ongoing public health restrictions on public transport capacity.

According to Bus Éireann, some of the demand for the service has exceeded the availability of seats.

"As the Irish economy continues to open up and as students across the country prepare to return to academic life, we would advise our passengers to avoid disappointment and book their ticket online at expressway.ie to guarantee a seat,” said Eleanor Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer, Bus Éireann.

"I’d like to thank our customers for their continued understanding of the Covid19 prevention measures in place on all our services.

"Bus Éireann continues to operate at a maximum of 75% capacity, meaning the service can carry up to 63 people, depending on the vehicle."

Ms Farrell also said that passengers should remember that face masks are required on all public transport services and that deep cleaning is carried out on all Bus Éireann vehicles.

According to Bus Éireann, passengers who have a valid ticket for travel, like the Free Travel Scheme, Taxsaver or 10 Journey tickets can reserve places on certain service for a €2 fee.

There are 14 100X Expressway services each day between Dundalk and Dublin, starting at 4:30am, with the route going between Dundalk, Drogheda, Dublin Airport and Dublin City centre.