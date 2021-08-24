Search our Archive

24/08/2021

Burst water main in Muirheavnamor leading to water supply issues in the area

Irish Water have said they are mobilizing crews to fix the main by 10pm this evening

Burst water main impacting Tipperary

Muirheavnamor is currently impacted by a burst water main

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Irish Water have said that they are working to restore water supplies to the Muirheavnamor area of Dundalk, after a water main in the area burst.

The company, which is working to repair the water main with Louth County Council, have said that customers in Muirheavnamor, Sliabh Foy Park and other areas should expect the repairs to be completed at around 10pm this evening.

According to Irish Water, dedicated repair crews have been mobilized to tackle the burst water main, with customers expected to wait between 2 and 3 hours after repairs are completed before normal water supplies return.

Traffic management is currently in place due to crews carrying out the repairs.

"The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers," said Donal Heaney of Irish Water.

"We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.”

