Bewley's launch coffee morning campaign to raise funds for North Louth Hospice

Together for Hospice and Bewley’s have launched a fundraising campaign for hospices around the country, with North Louth Hospice Homecare set to receive funds.

Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice was launched by RTÉ journalist and broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan, who is calling on the people of Louth to get involved and host a socially distanced or virtual coffee morning on September 23rd.

The 2020 event raised over €1 million for local hospices and palliative homecare across the country.

According to Bewleys, funds raised in local areas will go to local hospices.

Launching the campaign earlier this week, Ms O’Callaghan said that it was a pleasure to be involved.

“By getting together with family, friends, and colleagues for a coffee morning social we can support the vital work hospice and specialist palliative care services do for families and communities every day,” said Ms O’Callaghan.

“This year we really want to see people in Louth get creative with their events and coffee creations and take time together with loved ones to help make this the best year yet.”

Ann McMahon of North Louth Hospice said that she was delighted to see the fundraising event kicking off again this year to support hospice care in Louth.

“The funds raised each year by the Irish public ensure we continue to provide vital support to individual patients and their families every day,” said Ms McMahon.

“We are incredibly grateful to the continued generosity of the coffee morning hosts, donors ambassadors and Bewley’s for their longstanding support”.