Search

26 Oct 2022

Early goals decisive as Cooley breeze past Longford Champions

Early goals decisive as Cooley breeze past Longford Champions

Cooley's Michael Rafferty gets the better of Ballymahon's Danny Ryan during their Leinster Intermediate Football clash in Pearse Park, Longford. (Photo: Syl Healy)

Reporter:

Padraig O'Brien in Pearse Park Longford

26 Oct 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

AIB Leinster Club Intermediate Football Championship First Round

Cooley Kickhams 2-13    Ballymahon (Longford) 0-6

The red-hot favourites Cooley Kickhams crossed the first hurdle in the Leinster Club Intermediate Football Championship with considerable comfort in beating Ballymahon by the wide margin of 13-points at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday. 

The men from the Penninsula were trading at odds on prices which were so short that very few punters would have had the funds available to make any significant profit. Yet two first half goals made sure those that did knew their money was safely in the bank. 

Wing back James O’Reilly surged forward to fire a cracking shot into the back of the net with just six minutes gone on the clock and Ballymahon were dealt another shattering blow when the visitors were awarded a penalty.

Up stepped full-forward Michael Rafferty to convert the kick for the killer second goal in the 20th minute and it was really all over as a contest at the break with Cooley in a commanding 2-6 to 0-3 lead.

Ballymahon, to their credit, tried hard to close the gap and their perseverance was rewarded with three points in a row - the first from 44-year-old veteran Trevor Smullen along with a brace of Jack Walshe frees. Their high age profile was always going to make life tough for them. 

That was as good as it got for the South Longford side in the second half and their tale of woe was complete when their keeper Keith Manley was sent-off in stoppage time for a second yellow card offence meaning Cooley advanced to the next round with relative ease.

Cooley record memorable win over highly rated Dublin champions

Amy Broadhurst secures Boxer of the Tournament accolade at European Championships

With the advantage of the wind in the first half, Ballymahon made a bright start when Danny Ryan blasted a volley over the bar with less than two minutes played. 

Back came Cooley with a very good point from Cian Connor, quickly followed by the James O’Reilly goal, and they could have extended their lead but for a tame effort from Enda O’Neill who was well placed to find the back of the net in the ninth minute. 

Then came another Connor score for Cooley before Eddie Noonan landed a terrific long-range point for Ballymahon in the 18th minute. 

Kickhams replied soon after with the second goal from a penalty, awarded after the Ballymahon keeper Keith Manley fouled Peter Thornton who was on his way through in his bid to find the back of the net. 

A further brace of Cooley points followed from O’Neill and Connor and while Jack Walshe (free) replied for Ballymahon. The superior Louth side produced a strong finish to the first half with a brace of scores through Patrick Johnson and Rafferty. 

The Kickhams lead was extended to 11 points when James O’Reilly and Johnson (mark) shot over the bar in the early stages of the second half before the brief Ballymahon revival yielded three points between the 38th and 45th minutes. All while shooting a few wides in the process of enjoying their best spell in the game.  

During that period Johnson squandered a clear-cut goal chance for Cooley but there was no need for any panic as they went on to fire over five more points through Fergal Malone (free), Michael Rafferty, substitute Brian White and Enda O’Neill (2) in the final quarter of this damp contest. 

Much tougher tests await for Cooley in their battle for Leinster glory, their next hurdle being a date with the Dublin champions Naomh Barróg at a Louth venue on the weekend of November 5th/6th.   

Louth woman who made sporting history featured at EPIC Museum

EPIC Irish Emigration Museum shares a story of sporting greatness

Goals prove decisive as Ardee St Marys advance in Leinster

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Neil Gallagher; Ronan McBride, Gerry Malone, Dean McGreehan; James O’Reilly (1-1), Fergal Malone (0-1 free), Patrick Hanlon; Richard Brennan, Darren Marks; Enda O’Neill (0-3), Patrick Johnson (0-2, 0-1 mark), Michael Carron; Cian Connor (0-3), Michael Rafferty (1-2, 1-0 pen), Peter Thornton. Subs: Brian White (0-1) for Connor (38); Conor McGuinness for R Brennan (55); Declan Sheelan for M Carron (56); Gerard Hanlon for Johnson (57); Patrick McGrath for Thornton (59). 

BALLYMAHON: Keith Manley; Darragh Finlass, Ros Claffey, James Kenny; Matthew Daly, Kevin Diffley, Mark McCormack; Shane Bawle, John Nevin; Thomas Mulvihill, Eddie Noonan (0-1), Danny Ryan (0-1); Harvey Townsend, Trevor Smullen (0-1), Jack Walshe (0-3, frees). Subs:- Joe Nevin for S Bawle (37), Shane Quinn for T Smullen (37), Declan McGuinness for M Daly (37), Charlie Byrne for D Ryan (56); Shane Bawle for J Kenny (61). 

Referee: Patrick Coyle (Meath).  

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media