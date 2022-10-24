Amy Broadhurst secures Boxer of the Tournament accolade at European Championships

2022 continues to be a golden year for Dundalk’s Amy Broadhurst, who this weekend landed her third major championship title of the season.

Having already landed the World and Commonwealth crowns earlier this summer, the 25-year-old was part of strong team of Irish boxers that headed for Montenegro for the Women’s European championships last week.

Competing in the 63KG category, expectations were high that the young fighter would bring home more gold to Louth and from the off she didn’t disappoint as she breezed her way into the finals with comprehensive victories along the way.

First up was a round of 16 clash with Turkey’s Sema Caliskan. This turned into a cakewalk for the reigning Light Welterweight World Champion, her opponent being left with a bloody nose by the final round such was the punishment she endured. In the end, she finished well ahead on all five scorecards.

Next up was a date with Serbian Milena Matovic, a fight which showcased just how classy an opponent the St Bronagh’s Clubwoman has become.

In this bout the judges were not needed, as the Serb struggled to deal with the power punching from Broadhurst. On three occasions in the space of a minute she was left having to overcome a standing eight count, before the ref brought the bout to an end.

A victory by stoppage securing at least a bronze medal from the championships. This was all the more impressive given Broadhurst has been fighting up a weight class this season, as Kellie Harrington currently competes for Ireland at Lightweight. Yet rarely has she looked out of place on international duty.

Things proved a little more difficult as she looked to earn a spot in the Gold Medal bout, Sara Beram from Croatia providing by far her toughest test of the competition.

In a change from her first two contests, Broadhurst didn’t have this fight all her own way and needed to show her boxing wits to get out on top. Showing a more controlled side to her game, she managed to stay in front on all five judges’ scorecards going into the final round.

Showing great composure in the final three minutes of action, the Muirhevnamor managed to stay out of trouble to take the victory and earn her spot in the 63KG Final.

Her last hurdle on the road to a golden treble was Mariia Bova, a slick Ukrainian boxer. With such a big prize on offer, this gold medal bout was rarely in question from the word go, Broadhurst putting her under huge pressure throughout the contest.

In the first round she even forced Bova into a standing count, which was the result of one of many relentless waves of powerful left hands.

She survived until the end, which was credit to the Ukrainian’s will power, but a couple of 10-8 scores from the judges in the second round left Broadhurst well clear and able to relax a little in the final round. A third Gold medal of 2022 had been achieved.

There were plenty high-class performances from athletes from Ireland and beyond, but none were as impressive as our local hero. Having breezed to the championship title, Broadhurst was awarded another great accolade when named the Boxer of the Tournament.

“It’s been years of hard work; it hasn’t just happened overnight” exclaimed a jubilant Broadhurst when speaking to RTE at the Irish team’s Homecoming at Dublin Airport.

“I’ve been training for this for 20 years and it finally all coming to me now after years and years of the hard work. I’m just so delighted.”

Now all that is left to complete a full set in the amateur game is an Olympic medal. Sadly, her current division is not represented at the Games, meaning as things stand, she would have to move down a weight category and usurp the current champions in Kellie Harrington to keep that dream alive.

But with her confidence sky-high, maybe now is time to return to what is her natural weight? Or is a future pro career on the horizon for her or Harrington? Women’s boxing is at an all-time high right now in Ireland and who knows what place the talented young fighter will have in carving its future.