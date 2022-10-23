Daire McConnon brace helps Ardee St Marys conquer Longford Champions

AIB Leinster Senior Club Championship Round 1

Ardee St Marys 3-7 Colmcille (Longford) 1-7

They made hard work of it and looked at times like they might actually falter, but in the end Ardee St Marys did enough to grab a vital over Longford Champions Colmcille and keep their Leinster journey alive.

The over used cliché, goals win matches, is the simplest way of summing up this game. The Longford champions defended staunchly, making life tough for their hosts throughout. But three mistakes led to three goals for Daire McConnon (2) and Shane Matthews. That in the end proved decisive.

It was the visitors who started the tie the brighter, bagging the opening two scores courtesy of Phillip McKeon and Jack Mackin.

This was despite Mary’s almost grabbing a goal within seconds of the throw in, Daire McConnon wriggling free of the packed defence before agonisingly hitting it wide from close range.

Colmcille were set up extremely defensively and were making life tough for the hosts throughout the opening half. Wherever they ran the ball, chances were there was a wall of men from Longford greeting them.

That doesn’t mean chances were slim for Ardee, who finished the half with six wides. Had they brought their shooting boots this contest could have been over by half time.

After notching three wides in a row, the home side finally got on the board with a nice point from Johnathan Commins on 14 minutes. However from the next play they were gifted a goal that put them into the lead for the first time.

Colmcille tried to play it out from the back, handpassing it close to goal. They would end up being dispossessed, which allowed McConnon in on goal. From close range he took no prisoners.

To their credit, Mickey Harte’s side didn’t buckle under the challenge and bounced back with a goal of their own on 26 minutes. Philip McKeon won a mark from their own kickout and duly launched it into the corner for Cathal McCabe.

After soloing along the endline he duly teed up Cathal Reilly who fisted home to dubious scenes from their large traveling support. With Ardee having grabbed another point to increase their lead, this was a vital three pointer.

Chances were few and far between for the Longford men from here, as Cathal Murray’s troops continued to push forward and create more attacks. Colmcille may have favoured conservative tactics, but again a mistake near their own goal proved costly.

Declan Reilly was the man turned over on this occasion, allowing McConnon to gain possession once again. He ended up passing it to an awaiting Ciaran Keenan whose effort was blocked, but only as far as McConnon who soccer style poked the ball home. At the break Ardee led by 2-4 to 1-2.

Home fans would have been hopeful that the men in Blue would push on from here. Ronan Carroll was introduced at half time due to an injury to Keenan and he was involved in the build up to their next score. A long-range ball into Liam Jackson resulting in a free that was nicely slotted over by Commins on 36 minutes.

However, the scoring dried up from here with Ardee going the next 23 minutes without a score.

This left the door open for Colmcille, who after upping their work rate began to see themselves on the ball way more then their opponents. The only problem being that they were desperate for another goal. They tended to launch the ball towards the square time and time again and to no avail.

Barry McKeon and Eoin Hawkins were the men they were trying to hit, hoping they could get their big frame onto any ball that dropped in near the square. Both came close on a few occasions, but in general they had to settle for points.

Four in a row via Fergal Sheridan, Hawkins and Jack Mackin (2) left the home crowd in for a nervy finish, as now just a point separated the sides with only five minutes of normal time remaining. Colmcille fans had travelled in big numbers and now every turnover was greeted by huge roars.

St Marys, on their home patch, were never going to go down easily. They showed tremendous fight with the tie in the melting pot, turning on their skills when it mattered most. Another goal on 59 minutes creating enough of a gap to see them over the line.

Carl Gillespie intercepted a misplaced Colmcille pass and would quickly get it into the hands of the evergreen attacker Ronan Carroll. His solo run cut the Longford defence open, allowing Shane Matthews to get free and bury the ball home.

Two turnovers from the next two Colmcille kickouts essentially sealed their faith, allowing Matthews and Carroll to grab the insurance scores that put some extra gloss on the final scoreline.

Next up are the Westmeath champions, the Downs, in the two weeks’ time in Mullingar. A game where victory leads to a day out in Croke Park for the Leinster Semi-Finals.

Plenty to work on, but Cathal Murray’s troops are building up momentum. Yet a two-week break will be welcome, given their tough schedule in recent weeks.

Ardee St Marys: James McGillick; Paraic McKenny, Karl Faulkner, Conor Keenan; Evan Malone, Carl Gillespie (0-1), Kian Moran; RJ Callaghan, Robert Leavy; Johnathan Commins (0-3, 0-1 free) Shane Matthews (1-1), Liam Jackson; Conor Gillespie, Ciaran Keenan, Daire McConnon (2-1). Ronan Carroll (0-1) Keenan (HT), Cian Matthews for Karl Gillespie (51), Darren Clarke for Commins (53), Tom Jackson for Malone (57).

Colmcille: Noel Farrell; Conor Grant, Enda Macken, Gerard Mulligan; Martin Mulligan, Ruari Harkin, Declan Reilly; Jack Macken (0-4 frees); Fergal Sheridan (0-1); Rory Hawkins, Vinny Hourican, Philip McKeon (0-1); Cathal Reilly (1-0), Barry Mckeon, Cathal McCabe. Eoin Hawkins (0-1) for P McKeon (36), Ciaran McKeon for B Hawkins (42), Darren Mulligan for Reilly (53).

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow).