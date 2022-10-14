Louth woman who made sporting history featured at EPIC Museum

This week, the Republic of Ireland Women's National Team made history as they qualified for their first ever major tournament, which will see them compete in the 2023 FIFA World Cup. Over the years, Ireland has seen many of its female sportspeople achieve greatness and make their mark in their chosen sport, including some from Louth.

In recent years, these names include Amy Broadhurst, Kate O'Connor, Patience Jumbo-Gula, Gina Akpe-Moses and Eve McCrystal. But there are others from our past who have not received the same acclaim as perhaps they should have.

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction for three years in a row at the World Travel Awards, tells the stories of the vital contributions and monumental impact Irish people have made worldwide, including Irish athletes and their achievements. Featured among them is a female boxer from Louth, “Dangerous” Deirdre Gogarty.

Deirdre Gogarty, one of seven children from just outside Drogheda, was actively dissuaded from boxing by her parents. She would practice in secret on a punching bag she hid in a wardrobe. She wanted to be a boxer. She wanted to be a champion.

She approached her local club in Mornington. They were skeptical, but she persisted with all the determination that marks out future champions. With the authorities still unwilling to sanction women’s bouts, she travelled to London for her first professional fight in 1991.

When the Irish Boxing Union refused to sanction women’s matches in Ireland, Deirdre emigrated to continue pro boxing. She fought 23 times, with 16 wins, five defeats and two draws. In 1996, she fought on the undercard of Mike Tyson v Frank Bruno in Paradise, Nevada and became world champion in 1997. She has served as a role model for Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington, as well of course as our own Amy Broadhurst. Deirdre's remarkable and inspiring story is featured in more detail on the EPIC The Irish Emmigration website.

