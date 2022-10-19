Dundalk court: Suspended sentence for serious assault on woman

A 19 year old man who a judge had previously said could have killed a young woman he admitted seriously assaulting, has been given a four month suspended sentence at Dundalk district court.

Anton McAreavy with an address at Gort Nua, Station Road, Castlbellingham was charged with assault causing harm arising out of the incident at a property in Dundalk on December 23rd 2020.

At a previous sitting of the court Judge Eirinn McKiernan noted the young age of the victim and asked the Defence if they'd seen the pictures.

The court heard the defendant, who had turned 18 the month before the assault, had no previous convictions, and had difficulties in the past with coping with his emotions.

His best friend had died and his relationship broke down and he has been attending counselling.

Judge McKiernan said it was a very serious assault which warranted a custodial sentence.

The case had been put back for an updated Probation report, which the defence solicitor said documents issues with mental health and the defendant's level of maturity. She added he had been told to get a job in May and took it literally and prioritised work over everything.

Judge McKiernan imposed a four month sentence, which she suspended on the defendant entering a bond to be of good behaviour for 12 months.