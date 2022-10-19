Search

19 Oct 2022

Gardaí seize cannabis worth €200,000 in Dundalk

Drugs worth €348,000 seized in Dublin and Louth and five people arrested

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

19 Oct 2022 9:57 AM

Gardaí have seized cannabis worth €200,000 in Dundalk, during a search at an apartment this week.

As part of Operation TARA, members of the Ballymun Drugs Unit stopped two vans in Swords, County Dublin on Monday the 17th of October, 2022.

Following a search of both vans, cannabis worth €110,000 was seized, along with electronic devices and other drug related paraphernalia. The occupants of the vans, two men in their 30s and one in his 40s, were arrested and taken to Ballymun Garda Station.

A follow up search was conducted at a house in Finglas and cannabis worth €38,000 was seized. A man and woman both aged in their 30s were arrested and brought to Blanchardstown Garda Station.

A further search was carried out at an apartment in Dundalk, County Louth where cannabis worth €200,000 was seized.

The five persons arrested were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 and remain in Garda custody in Ballymun and Blanchardstown Garda Stations. 

The operation was led by the Ballymun Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by the Ballymun Street Crime Unit, Detective Unit and Regular Units. 

Following the operation, Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis, Dublin Metropolitan Region said, – "Tackling the supply of drugs to communities will continue to be a priority for Divisional Drug Units and all members of An Garda Síochána, working in partnership with local communities to keep people safe.  This seizure of a substantial amount of illicit drugs along with paraphernalia utilised to facilitate its distribution is significant in that regard.”

All of the drugs seized are subject to analysis. The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.

Local News

