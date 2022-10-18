Dundalk man caught driving without insurance for third time

A 42-year-old man who was caught driving without insurance for a third time, was given a four month sentence at Dundalk district court last week.

David Dunne of Beechmount Drive, Dundalk was summoned for an offence at Tankardsrock, Kilkerley on December 5th 2019.

Court presenter Sgt. Jimmy McGovern said the defendant had 19 previous convictions, five of which were foreign, including importing a controlled drug and possession of a Class A drug.

The Defence barrister said his client had been released from Maghaberry prison in May this year and is trying to turn his life around having previously had issues with drugs.

He added Mr. Dunne has been 'clean' for the last two years and urged the court not to disqualify his client.

However, Judge Eirinn McKiernan replied "How can I not take his licence given his previous convictions?" and noted this was the third 'no insurance' before this court.

The lawyer explained that his client has an opportunity with a local taxi firm who were willing to employ him.

Judge McKiernan imposed a four year driving ban and four month sentence, which she suspended on the defendant entering a bond to be of good behaviour for 18 months.

At the request of the Defence the judge fixed recognizance for an appeal.