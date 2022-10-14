Search

14 Oct 2022

Louth mechanic found in possession of six bullets

Reporter:

Court Reporter

14 Oct 2022 10:00 PM

A 50 year old mechanic who was found in possession of six bullets after gardaí received a report that he was in possession of a gun and ammunition, has been placed under a 12 month bond at Dundalk District Court to keep the peace.

The solicitor representing Scott Watters with an address at Kilcroney, Tallanstown, told Judge Eirinn McKiernan his client had picked up the bullets, after being called out to a truck that had broken down.

Court presenter Sgt. Jimmy McGovern outlined how gardaí had received a report that the defendant was in possession of a gun and six bullets.

The item recovered was not classed a firearm under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, but the charge before the court related to six point two-two calibre bullets that were also seized at Kilcroney, Readypenny on October 8th last year.

The Defence solicitor said his client had been called to a truck that was broken down and the person driving it would have killed animals.

He said the defendant had found the bullets on the ground and picked them up and put them in his toolbox and was unsure about how to dispose of them.

Sgt. McGovern told the court the investigating sergeant accepts it was possible the bullets may have fallen out of the lorry at the yard.

The court heard Scott Watters had one previous conviction from a court in Glasgow where he was sentenced to seven years for having drugs for sale or supply.

Judge McKiernan placed him under a bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for 12 months.

