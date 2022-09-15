The Latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium

Friday 09th September
1. Trap 1 HILLSTREET PUMA 29.07 Owned by Patrick O’Connor & trained by PJ Tynan
2. Trap 2 RAVENSWOOD CHICA 22.01 Owned by Janine Barber & trained by Gerard Barber
3. Trap 1 MATTS MAESTRO 21.71 Owned & trained by Ryan Nugent and Darragh Nugent
4. Trap 5 WHITEROCK EXPERT 21.87 Owned by Thomas McKevitt & trained by Graham Kelly
5. Trap 2 TABULE 29.66 Owned by Javier Jarne & trained by Willie Connolly
6. Trap 6 COOLOGUE PADDY 29.60 Owned & trained by Patrick Barrett
7. Trap 1 JAMESON ACT 21.47 Owned by Martin Gleeson & trained by Willie Connolly
8. Trap 6 COOLOGUE ROGER 29.19 Owned & trained by Michael Farrell
Saturday 10th September
1. Trap 5 DON NICO 29.19 Owned & trained by Peter Farrell
2. Trap 5 BOULEVARD PRINCE 21.74 Owned by Honor McHutcheon & trained by Graham Kelly
3. Trap 5 SPLINTERS MAGIC 29.32 Owned & trained by Aodhan Boyle & Gavin McAteer
4. Trap 4 FOULKSCOURT GLEN 28.92 Owned by Willie Mullan & trained by William Mulllan
5. Trap 3 CULLENTRA QUEEN 21.76 Owned by Fancy-Your-Chances-Syndicate & trained by Oliver Bray
6. Trap 3 FRIDAYS ARISTA 29.08 Owned & trained by Paul Whyte
7. Trap 3 TAHINA BLUE 28.74 Owned by Jason Croarkin & trained by Vera Croarkin
8. Trap 1 PARADISE MOLDOVA 28.84 Owned by Ian Marmion, Justin Murphy & trained by Martin Lanney
9. Trap 4 WILMS BLAKE 28.60 Owned by Tom Caughey & trained by Martin Lanney
10 Trap 5 CORDUFF CAPTAIN 29.10 Owned & trained by Laurence Jones
