Search

15 Sept 2022

The Latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium

Local greyhound training ranks thinning, but the Donegal Dynamo provides plenty to get excited about, writes Joe Carroll

Reporter:

reporter

15 Sept 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Friday 09th September

1.  Trap 1    HILLSTREET PUMA      29.07    Owned by Patrick O’Connor & trained by PJ Tynan

2.  Trap 2    RAVENSWOOD CHICA 22.01    Owned by Janine Barber & trained by Gerard Barber

3.  Trap 1    MATTS MAESTRO        21.71    Owned & trained by Ryan Nugent and Darragh Nugent

4.  Trap 5    WHITEROCK EXPERT   21.87    Owned by Thomas McKevitt & trained by Graham Kelly

5.  Trap 2    TABULE                      29.66    Owned by Javier Jarne & trained by Willie Connolly

6.  Trap 6    COOLOGUE PADDY      29.60    Owned & trained by Patrick Barrett

7.  Trap 1    JAMESON ACT             21.47    Owned by Martin Gleeson & trained by Willie Connolly

8.  Trap 6    COOLOGUE ROGER      29.19    Owned & trained by Michael Farrell

Friday Night Lights returns at Dundalk Stadium

Caolan Rafferty wins Dundalk Scratch Cup for a record breaking fourth time

Saturday 10th September

1.  Trap 5    DON NICO                   29.19    Owned & trained by Peter Farrell

2.  Trap 5    BOULEVARD PRINCE     21.74    Owned by Honor McHutcheon & trained by Graham Kelly

3.  Trap 5    SPLINTERS MAGIC        29.32    Owned & trained by Aodhan Boyle & Gavin McAteer

4.  Trap 4    FOULKSCOURT GLEN     28.92    Owned by Willie Mullan & trained by William Mulllan

5.  Trap 3    CULLENTRA QUEEN       21.76    Owned by Fancy-Your-Chances-Syndicate & trained by Oliver Bray

6.  Trap 3    FRIDAYS ARISTA           29.08    Owned & trained by Paul Whyte

7.  Trap 3    TAHINA BLUE                28.74    Owned by Jason Croarkin & trained by Vera Croarkin

8.  Trap 1    PARADISE MOLDOVA     28.84    Owned by Ian Marmion, Justin Murphy & trained by Martin Lanney

9.  Trap 4    WILMS BLAKE               28.60    Owned by Tom Caughey & trained by Martin Lanney

10 Trap 5    CORDUFF CAPTAIN        29.10    Owned & trained by Laurence Jones       

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media